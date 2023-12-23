iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

