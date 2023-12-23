iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lifted by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

