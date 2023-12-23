iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after buying an additional 117,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.96. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

