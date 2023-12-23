iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) is MBE Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 6.0% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,062. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

