iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $32.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

