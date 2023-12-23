iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $71.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

