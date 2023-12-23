iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) is Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for 4.4% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,855,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 185,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $80.73.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

