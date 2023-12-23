iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,584. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

