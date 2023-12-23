iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,689,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,562,000 after acquiring an additional 207,716 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $113,245,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,865,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,372,000.

Shares of REET traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 411,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,223. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

