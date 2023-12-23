iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Cut by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,091,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $95.88. 604,127 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

