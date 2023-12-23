iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Position Lifted by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $100.10. 69,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

