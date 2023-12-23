iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Cut by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,432 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after buying an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after buying an additional 2,085,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.70. 993,035 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.51.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

