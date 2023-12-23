iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Well Done LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Well Done LLC owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,571 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.29. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

