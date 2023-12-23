iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 7.6% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $33,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. PFW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 124,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 76,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.28. 2,599,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $165.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average of $156.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

