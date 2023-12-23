iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,173,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,653,723. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

