iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.43. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $117.31 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

