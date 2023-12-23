iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1,835.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises 0.8% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. 17,235,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,101,811. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

