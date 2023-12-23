iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 12.9% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 603,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $172.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

