Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $91.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.45.

Itron Stock Performance

ITRI opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average is $67.19. Itron has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Itron by 18.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Itron by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Itron by 1.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Itron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Itron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

