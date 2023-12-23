Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on BARK (NYSE:BARK)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $1.34 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BARK from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

BARK Stock Performance

NYSE BARK opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. BARK has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BARK had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $123.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BARK news, Chairman Matt Meeker bought 61,700 shares of BARK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $48,743.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,926,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BARK

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BARK by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 249,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BARK by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,310,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 262,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of BARK by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BARK by 839.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BARK by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

