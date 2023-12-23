Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Get Chewy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Chewy has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,222.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth $39,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.