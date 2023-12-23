Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.41.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth $39,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
