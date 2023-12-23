JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JELD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.40.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

