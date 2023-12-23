JMP Securities Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $170.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $88.42 and a 12-month high of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,599,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

