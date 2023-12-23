JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on ATS (NYSE:ATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ATS from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised ATS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of ATS opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ATS has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 34.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). ATS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $548.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ATS will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATS

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ATS by 5.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS during the second quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of ATS by 15.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 0.7% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 189,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

