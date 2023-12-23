JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target to $59.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XENE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Shares of XENE opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

