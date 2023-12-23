JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 319.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 143,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,296,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,835. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

