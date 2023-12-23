JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.2% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,392,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,627. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

