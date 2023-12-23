Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,942,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,340,763.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,566,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $73.06.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

