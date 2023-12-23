Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) PT Raised to $56.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. Kemper has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -20.95%.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 20.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kemper by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

