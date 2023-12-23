Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives $26.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kenvue by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after buying an additional 42,449,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

