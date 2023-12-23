Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Trading 7.3% Higher

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $36.23. Approximately 48,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 231,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,960,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 6,284.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 466.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after buying an additional 428,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,015,000 after buying an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after buying an additional 307,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

