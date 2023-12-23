Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Stock Holdings Reduced by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Knife River were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNF. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,508,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter worth approximately $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter worth $70,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter worth $55,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knife River in the second quarter worth $46,886,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Price Performance

NYSE:KNF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,040. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Knife River

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

