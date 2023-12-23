Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 3,769 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,111. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.