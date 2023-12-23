Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC owned 0.14% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,089,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,985. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $175.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.97.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

