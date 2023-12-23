Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,172,000 after buying an additional 26,493,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after buying an additional 13,665,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,758,000 after acquiring an additional 535,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,733,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,721,000 after purchasing an additional 550,175 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. 921,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.