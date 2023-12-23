Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Has $5.89 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after buying an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,558,000 after buying an additional 115,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.79. 1,669,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,209. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $304.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

