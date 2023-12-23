Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Has $550,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $110.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,879. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $112.36.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

