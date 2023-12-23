Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $100.12. The company had a trading volume of 485,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,702. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.62 and a 1 year high of $100.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.