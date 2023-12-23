Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. 12,007,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

