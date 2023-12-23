Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.7% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. 12,007,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,415,678. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.