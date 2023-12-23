Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Sells 415 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 2.7% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

XAR traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.53. 78,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.83. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $135.94. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

