Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 216,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.