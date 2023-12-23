Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,977 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 366.1% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,455,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,527,000 after purchasing an additional 496,350 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

