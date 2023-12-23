Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,169 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,451,000 after buying an additional 1,277,185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $435.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $438.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

