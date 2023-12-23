Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,746 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $77.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

