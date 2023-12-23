Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.48. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.