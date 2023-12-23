Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VXF stock opened at $164.48 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $165.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.