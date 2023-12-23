Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after acquiring an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after acquiring an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $148.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day moving average is $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

