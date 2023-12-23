Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

