Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.30.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

