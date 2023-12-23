Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after buying an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $84.01 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON Semiconductor

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

